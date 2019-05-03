Popular actor, Charles Awurum has rained causes on those who brought cross-dresser, Bobrisky into Nollywood, saying thunder will ‘fire’ them.

Angry Awurum fumed and called out all Nollywood actresses assisting Bobrisky’s acting career to stop it.

In the video which appeared on the Instagram page of gossipmillnaija, the funny actor said that the same punishment God would mete out to Bobrisky would be faced by those assisting him too.

“Thunder wey no get direction will fire una too, so you like wetin he dey do? He carry himself turn to woman and dey bleach and come begin sponsor colony of gay men; kai, movie industry, greedy, una fit do anything because of money, even the one wey God no like, oh, chai, thunder we dey go Cotonou go divert, fire all of una wey dey do this type of thing,” he said.

