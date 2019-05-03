Entrepreneur, oap, presenter and radio girl Toke Makinwa has written a piece from her mind to unsolicited judges who take it upon themselves to judge people.

We are certain this is coming as a result of Tonto Dikeh’s recent venting about her ex on social media. Toke says people should be left alone to heal in their own time.

She wrote:

We are all tested differently, broken differently, our scars fade differently and we heal different. Everyone should be allowed to grieve how they want, when they want and however long they want to. Stop giving expiry dates to the pain you did not endure. If you cannot be kind, say nothing. It’s ok to be quiet, try it sometime, you won’t die. You don’t have to understand everyone’s journey or life’s choices but it’s your duty to respect it. Life visits us all at the end of the day and while you play judge let’s hope when it’s your turn, you remain standing to handle it half as strong or as perfect as you try to claim be. #fridayinspiration #Judgenot #Bekind

