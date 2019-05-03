Controversial former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday said reports that said he is proud of President Muhammadu Buhari or has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, are false while those perpetrating such rumours are insane.

Fani-Kayode, on his twitter handle denounced such online reports as outrightly false.

He said he commended Buhari for getting Zainab Aliyu detained in Saudi Arabia out of prison, saying that his comment stopped there.

“Reports that I said I am “proud of Buhari” and that I have “dumped PDP” and “joined APC” are false. Those that are peddling such vile mendacity and perfidious falsehood are insane.

“I commended Buhari for getting the young lady in Saudi Arabia out of prison but it stops there,” he said.

