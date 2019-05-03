At least 15 people have died and over 15,000 have been infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first four months of this year, the Epidemiology Unit said on Friday.

Untill April 30, a total of 15,407 dengue cases were reported with the highest number of cases reported from the Colombo district with 3,405 cases, followed by Gampaha in the outskirts of Colombo with 2,007 cases and Jaffna in the North with 1,783 cases.

Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and reduced urinary.

“All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school,’’ epidemiologists said.

“Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal,’’ epidemiologists added.

In 2018, over 50 people died and over 48,000 affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programmes to eradicate dengue’s breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

