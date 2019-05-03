By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Amidst tears, wailing and heavy security, the remains of the late Hon. Olatoye Temitope alias Sugar, representing Lagelu/Akinyele in the House of Representatives at the National Assembly, Abuja was on Friday buried at is his hotel- Everlasting Garden, Akobo, Iwo Road- Ojoo, Expressway, General Gas Junction, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The lawmaker was shot dead on March 29, 2019 around Lalupon axis of the state by yet to be arrested assailants.

Speaking, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, represented by Hon. Bosun Oladele representing Olorunsogo/Orelope federal constituency of Oyo State said that the deceased would be remembered for his philanthropic gestures and love for the downtrodden.

Dogara described Sugar as a great man who was brilliant and outstanding in representing his people apart from touching many lives in various ways beyond his constituency.

He pledged to the family of the deceased that the leadership of the National Assembly would ensure that justice prevailed and the killers brought to book, stressing that the children and family of the deceased would be taken care of according to the House of Representatives practice for their members who lost their lives.

Earlier, in his sermon, before the interment of the deceased, Dr J. Nunayon, advised the family of the murdered lawmaker not to consider vengeance as an option, but leave it to God.

In attendance were members of the Oyo State House of Assembly led by Speaker Olagunju Ojo, clerics, artistes, religious leaders, community leaders, thousands of friends, political associates, friends and family members of the deceased.

