A Federal Government delegation on Friday, interacted with national leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as part of steps to address the country’s security challenges.

Minister of Interior, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Dambazau, who led the delegation, told newsmen briefly after a closed-door interactive session with leaders of MACBAN in Birnin Kebbi, that the meeting was part of a regional action plan on security.

“This gathering is part of steps we have taken to tackle insecurity and clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

“You should not forget the fact that we have extended the meeting as a regional one when the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) hosted a conference on this.

“These issues were discussed, and part of the dialogue was to provide a national action plan on security challenges and solutions by all members of the ECOWAS commission; and to present it to the commission for consideration.

“That is the main reason we have come to Kebbi State, to dialogue with leaders of herdsmen as part of the process,’’ Danbazzau said.

The minister said one of the objectives of the meeting was also to ensure food security in the country.

Also speaking, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu, noted that the issue of insecurity in the country was beyond herdsmen and farmers’ crisis.

“The criminals have infiltrated the crisis, and we should cooperate and deal decisively with the culprits, hence we called for this interaction.

“Those criminals that are beyond redemption, will be dealt with and brought to book,” Adamu said.

Also speaking at the event, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, commended FG for selecting the state to host the meeting.

“This shows the seriousness of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in tackling the security challenges in the country,” Bagudu said.

The President of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa, also lauded Federal Govt for mulling such an important interaction.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

