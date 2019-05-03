Award winning Nigerian gospel artiste Sammie Okposo comes through with ”Sing Halleluyah”. Due to popular demand, the singer dropped the hit single from his forthcoming album, “Sammie Okposo Live in London”.
Watch the video below.
Friday, May 3, 2019 10:56 am
Award winning Nigerian gospel artiste Sammie Okposo comes through with ”Sing Halleluyah”. Due to popular demand, the singer dropped the hit single from his forthcoming album, “Sammie Okposo Live in London”.
Watch the video below.
Join the conversation