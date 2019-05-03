Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late equaliser for Serie A champions Juventus to deny neighbours Torino a first derby away win in 24 years.

The Portugal forward met Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross with a towering header with six minutes left, BBC reports.

Sasa Lukic’s low shot after a Miralem Pjanic error had given Torino hope of a memorable victory against their rivals.

But they can take consolation from the fact this point takes them to 57 – equalling their Serie A record.

The draw means they stay sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the battle for Champions League qualification with three games to play.

The match was brought forward a day to avoid clashing with Saturday’s 70th anniversary of the air disaster that wiped out the “Grande Torino” team of the 1940s.

