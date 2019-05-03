Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was seen in Vietnam on Thursday wearing a suit.

Some Nigerians took to to the social media to express their views on the former leader.

Read their comments below:

iliya john

@iliyajohn2

”I was just thinking will pres buhari be invited like this when he vacates office?

#segavoltron

@chundung4

”Baba iyabs is slaying jare”

Usman Hamma

@usmanhamma

”Very funny old gentleman.”

Holy Pope of Sokoto

@Dandy_mee

”I think baba should stick to his agbada. This suit legit made our elder statesman look like a….. Never mind.”

Alex Enike

@hayseven

”The Ebola of Owu himself. Time has not been kind…….”

@Olaye.igbinosa

@IgbinosaOlaye

”OBJ is the proverbial FRONT TYRE……”

Dominic A. Okoliko

@Ayedom1

”Ah, Baba in a suit… Nearly not recognise him oh.”

Emmanuel Jigawa

@EJigawa

”Nice”

Grace H.S.

@gracehabiba

”The best Nigerian President.”

Holy Pope of Sokoto

@Dandy_mee

”Don’t do this please.”

Grace H.S.

@gracehabiba

”Do what? Express my admiration for a great man?”

Malam

@ndigbo_

”Yeah”

Albert Amevoh Monday

@albert_amevoh

”Baba himself slaying 🙌🙌

ILU-1🇳🇬🇳🇬

@SteptosIlu

”Obasanjo in suit”

Moses Henry

@HE_Moses

De old tyv

Banke Sutton

@SuttonBanke

”Baba no go gree.”

Mr Kravosmith

@Kravosmith

”Baba Na wah👍🏼”

cedt

@itsCedT

”Imagine 🙄🙄🙄”

A.B.Abdullahi

@ComradeAbubakar

”Tell Obasanjo to really stand well if he truly wants to remove Buhari and install Atikulooter in Aso Villa!”

Johnson salau

@Sallyjons01

”Mannn Baba dn slim small oo.. abi na because him no wear agbada neh? Hehe”

Sir Earnest

@EarnestSir

”OMG! Live long Prof. obasanjo. May God keep you safe.”

Wasiu Omokanye

@waspa123

”It is the suit that s wearing baba…Not the other way round.”

Israel

@2BLesD_

”Should stick to the agbadas tho”

edward akinlade

@edwardakinlade

”Nice”

Bunmi Bosede

@bunmi_bosede

”Long live Baba”

Moses Ugwoke

@moses_ugwoke

”Wow…..God’s grace at work…”

