Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was seen in Vietnam on Thursday wearing a suit.
Some Nigerians took to to the social media to express their views on the former leader.
Read their comments below:
iliya john
@iliyajohn2
”I was just thinking will pres buhari be invited like this when he vacates office?
#segavoltron
@chundung4
·
”Baba iyabs is slaying jare”
Usman Hamma
@usmanhamma
·
”Very funny old gentleman.”
Holy Pope of Sokoto
@Dandy_mee
”I think baba should stick to his agbada. This suit legit made our elder statesman look like a….. Never mind.”
Alex Enike
@hayseven
·
”The Ebola of Owu himself. Time has not been kind…….”
@Olaye.igbinosa
@IgbinosaOlaye
·
”OBJ is the proverbial FRONT TYRE……”
Dominic A. Okoliko
@Ayedom1
·
”Ah, Baba in a suit… Nearly not recognise him oh.”
Emmanuel Jigawa
@EJigawa
·
”Nice”
Grace H.S.
@gracehabiba
·
”The best Nigerian President.”
Holy Pope of Sokoto
@Dandy_mee
·
”Don’t do this please.”
Grace H.S.
@gracehabiba
·
”Do what? Express my admiration for a great man?”
Malam
@ndigbo_
·
”Yeah”
Albert Amevoh Monday
@albert_amevoh
·
”Baba himself slaying 🙌🙌
ILU-1🇳🇬🇳🇬
@SteptosIlu
·
”Obasanjo in suit”
Moses Henry
@HE_Moses
·
De old tyv
Banke Sutton
@SuttonBanke
·
”Baba no go gree.”
Mr Kravosmith
@Kravosmith
·
”Baba Na wah👍🏼”
cedt
@itsCedT
·
”Imagine 🙄🙄🙄”
A.B.Abdullahi
@ComradeAbubakar
·
”Tell Obasanjo to really stand well if he truly wants to remove Buhari and install Atikulooter in Aso Villa!”
Johnson salau
@Sallyjons01
·
”Mannn Baba dn slim small oo.. abi na because him no wear agbada neh? Hehe”
Sir Earnest
@EarnestSir
·
”OMG! Live long Prof. obasanjo. May God keep you safe.”
Wasiu Omokanye
@waspa123
·
”It is the suit that s wearing baba…Not the other way round.”
Israel
@2BLesD_
·
”Should stick to the agbadas tho”
edward akinlade
@edwardakinlade
·
”Nice”
Bunmi Bosede
@bunmi_bosede
·
”Long live Baba”
Moses Ugwoke
@moses_ugwoke
”Wow…..God’s grace at work…”
No comment