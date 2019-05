A Punch correspondent, Friday Olokor has escaped death by the whisker as his car plunged into a deep valley.

Olokor took to his Facebook to thank God for saving his life.

“About some few hours ago! let the car go, Thanks for His Grace. I’m a testimony, child of destiny and divine project. The God I serve will never fail me.

“See what God has done for me. I shall live to fulfill my agenda on earth in Jesus Name, Amen. My seat belt has saved me,” he said.

