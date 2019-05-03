The Plateau State Government has shut down more than 100 illegal schools across 17 Local Government Areas (LGA) Mr Jude Dakur, the Commissioner for Secondary Education said.

Dakur stated this in Jos, on Friday when he received an award on Human values and education given to him by a research organisation.

He said the schools, which were closed down in 2018, did not meet the standard requirements to educate children, who are the future leaders of the country.

“Some of the schools were not certified to operate, some had unqualified teachers and poor environment for learning,’’ the commissioner said.

According to him, government is committed to improving the standard of education in the state by enforcing strict compliance to standards of operations.

“I am humbled by this award from African Emerging Leadership Research and Development Organisation.

“I pledge my commitment to improve human capital in secondary schools in the state.’’

He commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his massive investment in the education sector through infrastructure development and procurement of science laboratory equipment for secondary schools.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

