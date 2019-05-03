The newly installed Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Muhammad I, has tasked parents to pay more attention to the upbringing of their children.

Muhammad gave the advice shortly after he was presented with the staff of office as the 17th Emir of the Lafia Emirate by Gov. Umaru Al-Makura on Friday in Lafia.

“As parents, we have a huge responsibility in the upbringing of our children in view of the fact that worthy children are beneficial in this life and the hereafter.

“It behoves on us therefore to guide our children aright through training in order to harness the benefits.

“The earlier we start the guidance the better, in line with the common saying that you can bend a stick when it is fresh as doing so when it is dried would break it,” Muhammed said.

He urged the youths to shun vices and embrace useful ventures for the betterment of the society.

The emir said the emirate would encourage the youths to be enterprising and participate in productive ventures.

“This is however only possible if they maintain their stability by seeking knowledge, be law abiding and shun all social vices’’, he added.

He admonished the people to uphold the peaceful disposition of the late emir, Isa Mustapha Agwai which made the emirate to be enviable.

Gov. Al-Makura, while presenting the staff of office to the new emir, lauded the contributions of the traditional institutions to the success of his administration.

He also attributed the relative peace in the state to the complementary role of the traditional rulers.

He prayed God to grant the new emir sound health, wisdom and foresight in the task of superintending over the affairs of the emirate.

