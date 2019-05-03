The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pirates Confraternity, on Friday offered medical outreach to residents of Dakibiyu community to reduce illnesses in the suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Chiemeka Ozumba, NAS First Mate who represented the association’s National Capoon, Mr Kwabhunde Gbahabo, said that the gesture was part of the mission of the association for a better society.

“We in the Pirate community have a philosophy which says that, “wherever you are in the community where you live, you must find a way to make a difference by giving a helping hand, this is for our society to be better.

“It is not about what we expect from the government, but it is about what we can do for ourselves as a country and one of this is the medical mission of the association,’’ he said.

According to Ozumba, the association have been doing this over the years with the help of the medical doctors and nurses who were members of the association.

He said that the association noted that there was no government presence in Dakibiyu community and that was why it chose the community for the 2019 quarterly medical mission.

He called on government to make its presence felt in the community by erecting a befitting medical facility to assist the people.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

