The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says it will intensify its clamp-down on fake and substandard products in the country.

Mrs Bolaji Abayomi, Director NAFDAC North Central zone, made this known in an interview on Friday in Ibadan.

Abayomi appealed to members of the public to avail the agency information about activities of drug, food and cosmetic products counterfeiters within their neighbourhoods.

“We do the inspection and the registration of small and medium scale enterprises are now done at the zonal level.

“Before now we take the products to Lagos, where it will take some time to get things done because of the large volume of work, but that is no longer the case.

“We now carry out inspection, analysis and give NAFDAC number at the zonal level which has shortened the period required to reach new business owners and renew the license of existing manufacturers,’’ she said.

Abayomi said the agency was committed to monitor and ensure that quality and standards were adhered to in Nigeria.

“In January, we carried out a destruction exercise in Nasarawa State, where close to N400 million goods were destroyed.

“These ranged from unregistered products, fake products and expired products; and some of these were voluntarily released by manufacturers; because of our continued sensitisation programme.

“We will not renege on the quality management system that is in place, we will not relent on effective surveillance and continued advocacy.

“We will also ensure that industries in Nigeria are at their best,” she said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

