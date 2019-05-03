German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited an EU training mission for security forces in Niamey on the last day of her three-day visit to West Africa.

Officials at the EU Capacity Building Mission in Niger (EUCAP) Sahel Niger, spoke to the chancellor on migration, terrorism, organised crime, mobile border security and drugs trafficking.

The mission, currently numbering 120 EU and 60 local personnel, was set up by the EU in 2012 to respond to train the Niger police and other security officials to fight terrorism and organised crime in the region.

Before flying back to Berlin, Merkel was to visit a women’s rights organisation founded in 1998 to protect women and children from domestic violence.

Merkel has donated a prize for gender equality awarded to her by the government of Finland to the organisation, which will use the 150,000 euros (167,000 dollars) to build a shelter for women in Niamey.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

