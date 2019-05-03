The Niger chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday decried poor funding of public and private media organisations across the country and called for increased funding for optimal performance.

Malam Abdul Idris, the chairman of NUJ in the state stated this in Minna during the 2019 World Press Freedom Day celebration in the state.

“The call for adequate funding of media organisations has become necessary because poorly funded media organisations always bring about poor productivity.

“Poor funding of our media organisations has not only resulted in poor output but become a source of discouragement to practitioners working in the various organisations,” he said.

Idris said that some of the consequences of inadequate funding and poorly remunerated journalists include promotion of corruption in the society as practitioners would be tempted to explore alternative means of surviving against ethics of the profession.

“If media organisations are properly funded and workers well remunerated, practitioners can perform creditably well and can compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world,” he said.

He urged journalists to be good agenda setters and resist being lured into taking actions that would undermine the country, their persons and media organisations.

He said that journalism was a noble profession, hence the need for practitioners to always live above board in ensuring they command desired recognition and respect from the public, especially news makers.

According to him, “when you conduct yourselves according to your professional ethics you will be respected by all, including government and the public”.

The Council Chairman warned that disciplinary measures would be taken against any unprofessional conduct by members.

