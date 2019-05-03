A 48-year-old man met his end after plunging down the Redwing Mine main shaft believed to me 1 000 metres deep as he was trying to steal gold ore.

Njabulo Ncube, of No.76H Old West Penhalonga, Zimbabwe who is believed to be a former worker at the gold mining company, had his body retrieved from the shaft by the Redwing Mine rescue team and the police.

Police have confirmed the incident.

“Njabulo Ncube fell into the mine on April 24 and was retrieved from the shaft by a rescue team from the mine and the police. He was found on April 27,” said the police

Redwing Mine manager Mr Stanford Magomo refused to comment on the incident.

Iharare.com quoted sources at the mine as telling Manica Post that Ncube was in the company of four other men and were trying to steal gold ore from the mine.

“The main shaft is about 1 000 metres deep and we suspect that these people have been doing it before this incident. The mine closed its operations a few months ago and they decided to take advantage of the absence of people around the mine.

