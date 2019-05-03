Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Nigerian Head of State has slumped during the funeral of late Maj Gen David Akpodiete Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happened at the grave side while the funeral oration was on going.

The former Head of State was promptly rushed by some top echelons of the military into the special tenth for emergency resuscitation just as Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of the Delta State dashed into the tenth to ensure he recovers.

A military as well as the Delta State ambulances were immediately moved in to front of the tenth in case the former Head of State’s health deteriorates further.

After a moment of suspense, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa were seen coming from the special tenth, an indication that the former Army General has recovered .

Vanguard

