In Las Vegas, just after the Billboard Music Awards, HBO and Game of thrones star actress who played the role of ”Sansa” Sophie Turner married her sweetheart and American singer Joe Jonas in a secret wedding.

The Jonas Brothers star and the Game of Thrones actress tied the knot on Wednesday night in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. Shortly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, during which Joe performed with his brothers and Sophie presented, the couple and their pals headed to A Little White Chapel to say “I do” at the Sin City location’s Chapel L’Amour.

Joe and Sophie’s wedding ceremony, which was broadcast on Diplo’s Instagram Live, was attended by Joe’s brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of “Speechless” during the ceremony.

News of the couple’s nuptials came as a major surprise to their fans, especially since Joe and Sophie had been open about their plans for a summer wedding in France. So what made them decide to tie the knot in Vegas?

“They knew they needed to have a legal ceremony in the U.S. and decided a few weeks ago to do it in Vegas after the Billboard Awards,” a source tells E! News. “Some of their friends and family would be there so it felt like the perfect timing.”

“They booked the chapel for a big block of the night to make sure they had it to themselves and that the timing could be spontaneous,” the insider continues. “A friend paid and set up the entire thing.”

The source also tells E! News that Joe and Sophie are “just so excited to be together and to be married.”

“Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal,” the insider shares. “They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly.”

