By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has lost his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye to the chilling hands of death.

The senator took to his Instagram page late Thursday night to announce the death of his mother.

According to Melaye, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melayes announce the passing into glory of our beloved mother, Deconess Comfort Melaye.

“We thank God for godly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen.”

Melaye mourned: “You are still alive because you live in me. I know you will never leave me my dependable mother, sister and best friend. You were more than just a mother.

“You gave your tomorrow for my today. Mummy the cloud is without form, but I take solace in the fact that we shall see again and we will recognize ourselves. We will hold each other again and laugh. Good mother hen goodnight.”

Following the announcement, Melaye’s followers have mourned with him.

An Instagram user by the name mcwallywa, said “So sorry for your loss, May her Soul rest in Perfect peace.”

Another user, eaglealex81, said “Accept my condolence SDM. May her soul rest in peace.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

