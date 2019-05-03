The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is collaborating with Motor Vehicle Administration Academy (MVAA) to promote an efficient and effective transport system in Nigeria.

Dr Pauline Osasna, the Assistant Chief ICT with the Council, told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja that they are in partnership to host the Transport and Logistics Excellence Award (TLEA) to encourage excellence in the sector.

According to her, “we have always been in synergy with any organisation that promotes the economy of Nigeria in the transport sector.

“We work together with a lot of organisation, we cooperate with them and whenever we can lend a hand, we usually do.”

She said that the transport sector was key to the development of the country.

Osasna said the award was for stakeholders who have done well in the sector by way of employment and infrastructure development.

On his part, Mr Segun Obayendo, the CEO of Motor Vehicle Administration Academy and the Convener of TLEA revealed that the award was conceived with the sole aim of recognising individuals and any entity that has made impact.

“The TLEA award is an opportunity to set the scores right, to give honour to whom it is due and to showcase how the entire economy has been made better off with these noble contributions.

“We also want the public to be aware of the transportation resources at their disposal, some of the nominees have deployed technology, create seamless process for operations and also opened up opportunities that can be maximised by players in the industry.

“The TLEA is an opportunity for us to give back to the society to intentionally showcase some giant strides these nominees have made in the sector.

“The award will celebrate stakeholders who have been strategic in promoting sustainable development in the transportation sector for the singular purpose of ensuring safety of lives and property.”

Obayendo, however, said that MVAA prides itself as the numero uno in delivering cutting edge technologies and pioneering the Computerised Vehicle Inspection and providing quality training.

He said that MVAA was currently operating in 10 states of the federation making sure that people’s safety is guaranteed.

The maiden edition of the TLEA is to hold on May 20 at the international conference centre Abuja.

