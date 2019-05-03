By Nneka Okumazie

A lot of atheism is logic. But logic is flawed. There are questions like, if GOD is loving, why does He allow suffering, or if GOD is Powerful, why can’t He save?

These defective questions to judge the LORD aren’t applicable elsewhere. For example, why can’t the rich always avoid sadness, sorrows, worries, and fears? Why do movies proceed as designed by the creators, and not as any viewer thinks, or feels while watching?

Atheists, ExChristians, agnostics, etc. often use logic to counter the Scriptures. But GOD is a Spirit.

GOD is not physical. Heaven cannot be seen by a telescope. Using the physical to judge the LORD is a sloppy measure.

Anyone can choose science, technology, logic, etc. over Christ, but there is so much about the world that no one knows or understands.

No human being totally knows or understands another human being. No matter how close, lived with, watched or read. An individual can notice all, hear all, and yet, not know another.

There is a lot about mind and behavior that is fuzzy to neuroscience, psychiatry, psychology, etc. There are things that makes people bitter, envious, pathological liars, deceitful, desperate, hide intentions, greedy, proud, wicked, vengeful, hateful, etc. that is unclear to studies, including how they are solved.

It is possible there would have been people – in the Old Testament era – who murmured that the laws of GOD were difficult, that why would GOD not come down and try to live and see how tough it was.

Then Christ came, out of the Love of GOD, suffered pain, endured shame because of His compassion to save, becoming a model of perfection for the Christian race.

[Hebrews 12:2, Looking unto JESUS the Author and Finisher of [our] Faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the Throne of GOD.]

The ‘logic people’ might say He stayed perfect because He’s special and was not that bad for Him. If He hadn’t come, there could have been criticisms that it is hard to live holy in a crushing world.

Logic was used several times on Christ. He was once asked that who would a woman marry after resurrection, as she remarried after her husband died, totaling seven marriages?

[Matthew 22:29, JESUS answered and said unto them, Ye do err, not knowing the Scriptures, nor the Power of GOD.]

[Matthew 22:30, For in the resurrection they neither marry, nor are given in marriage, but are as the angels of GOD in Heaven.]

Yes, everyone has unanswered questions and may ask open-endedly, but no question on the earth discredits the essentiality of Christianity.

[Matthew 13:43, Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the Kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.]

It is true that some people have it difficult in their Christian journey. Sometimes, it is the people least expected that cause the most pain.Sometimes, it is struggles, health, persecution, hate, bitterness, strife, etc. But GOD wants His people to hold on – regardless.

Sometimes, a person strongly connected with the LORD – worshipping in Spirit and in Truth, may have no showoff accoutrement – physically.

It is impossible to be a devout Christian and not hear the Holy Spirit often – for direction, guidance and help.

There are times to be angry that the Holy Spirit can advise to not talk and helps to avoid trouble. There are times the Holy Spirit provides counter logic against the logic of the world that is about to mess up the mind. There are times to Holy Spirit helps to guide how to approach something.

The voice maybe still, it may be direction to a Scripture. It could be signs connected to something shown through a vision. It can be anything that aligns with the Scriptures, but yes the Holy Spirit talks to committed Christians and helps them.

Some people left Christianity saying they never had an experience of the Holy Spirit, Who knows? But the Holy Spirit is active, helpful and available.

Sometimes, it seems prayers don’t get answered and all the feared struggles happen, but GOD knows best. True Christians understand and acknowledge that, so they refuse to blame the LORD, or question Him like He’s not aware.

[Job 19:25, For I know [that] my Redeemerliveth, and [that] He shall stand at the latter [day] upon the earth:]

Yes, life is often hard. It is so much expected that prayers would mean answers and answers would mean easy life. But that model would have hacked Christianity, but GOD cannot fall into deceit of any human.

There are things GOD allows, He might do nothing, does not mean He doesn’t see, or know, or that judgment for that action isn’t coming.

[Ecclesiastes 11:9, Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these [things] GOD will bring thee into judgment.]

Abel was a great individual but was killed. There was no mercy that could have happened at that time, just to let him live. Why?GOD knows.

Some people are saved, some die. Peter was saved by prayers and rescued by Angel after James, the brother of John, was killed. Antipas was killed.

[Revelation 2:13, I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, [even] where Satan’s seat [is]: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied My Faith, even in those days wherein Antipas [was] My faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth.]

Yes, sometimes, no matter how much strength a true Christian has, because of life and what it is, bad things happen. So it was advised to always try to do as much good as possible, because no one knows what mercy or good would helpful on the day of need.

[Zephaniah 2:3, Seek ye the LORD, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the LORD’S anger.]

The world seems like people are in charge, because GOD, who owns the world, designed it that way.

[Psalm 115:16, The Heaven, [even] the Heavens, [are] the LORD’S: but the earth hath He given to the children of men.]

There is also a god of this world, who isn’t seen, but has lots of control, including of mind, actions, behavior, etc. of many.

[2 Corinthians 4:4, In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious Gospel of Christ, who is the image of GOD, should shine unto them.]

Prayer is important to not fall, fail, or look back, after accepting Christ. Temptation is always coming. But it is great to stand, and to also endure till the end.

[Hebrews 12:4, Ye have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin.]

[Ephesians 6:18, Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;]

The Truth about Christianity is not what those against it believe or say. Maybe they came into it like an experiment, or had expectations of the physical, but that is not the measure of GOD.

Forgiveness is beautiful, holiness is beautiful. Meekness is amazing. Being unable to be mad about something that used to be the cause for madness is massive deliverance from sinful anger.

A woman met Christ, wasn’t looking for miracles or some advantage, but was so grateful for forgiveness, appreciating the change of mind and behavior – by submitting voluntarily to Christ and His Word.

[Luke 7:47, Wherefore I say unto thee, Her sins, which are many, are forgiven; for she loved much: but to whom little is forgiven, [the same] loveth little.]

