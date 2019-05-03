The Chief Imam of Area 10 Garki Jumma’at Mosque, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, has advised Muslims to increase devotion, generosity and sacrifice during the coming month of Ramadan.

Al-Yolawi gave the advice while delivering Jumma’at sermon titled, “Significance of Ramadan Fast “ on Friday, in Abuja.

The cleric encouraged Muslims to invite others to break the fast with them at sunset, and gather for the Qur’anic study, tafsir and taraaweeh and tahajjud prayers.

According to him, anybody who offers meal for the breaking of the fast of another person, earns the same reward as the one who was observing the fast without reducing the reward of the fasting person.

He said that the significance and benefits of fasting to a believer could not be over-emphasised due to the number of mercies and blessings of Allah towards Muslims throughout the month.

He said that fasting was a protection and a shield against the fire of Hell, adding that fasting had health, moral, spiritual, social and economic benefits.

