Drama ensued at a Ghanaian funeral after pallbearers had a lapse in coordination and the coffin they were carrying came crashing down with the corpse stumbling out.

Dancing pallbearers at West African funerals have become a popular feat with most wakes witnessing a ‘farewell’ dance from the skilled pallbearers slash dancers.

However things did not go as planned this time, a dance routing went wrong and out came the corpse, iharare reports.

Watch video here:

[📽Viral video] Pallbearers stumble and drop coffin carrying body. Are these things necessary? #OnuaFM pic.twitter.com/mJXrP7nwa6 — Onua 95.1 FM (@onua951fm) May 3, 2019

