Nigerian singer, songwriter and MCG Empire artiste Innocent Udeme Udofot, better known as MC Galaxy features BBNaija former housemate Antolecky as his love interest in his latest single ”Aliona”.

The visual which dropped on May 1st has Fiokee on the Guitar while the track was Mixed and Mastered by Selebobo and Produced by Phantom.

