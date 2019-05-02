Nollywood comic actor Francis Odega who is popular with a funny saying “Gerrarahere” has been accused of assaulting his wife.

A visual shared with Instablog shows Francis sending his wife out of their house.

In the video, his wife is seen saying her had stabbed her with a knife, as she showed an injury on her elbow to the camera. Francis responded with “And I say I go chook (stab) you again with knife right now.”

Francis then looked at his sister-in-law with the camera and said “I go even chook you die”.

An in-law who shared the story said:

My sister has been with Francis Odega for 15 years. When my sister met him he had nothing, then he was living at Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos. .

Then, he only had a video club that wasn’t bringing enough money, so my sister started a salon in the same shop and was taking care of the family with the salon business.

Then things got very bad because he wasn’t getting any job and whenever my sister advises him to even go out to connect with colleagues that could probably help him, he would beat her up so badly.

When I was 14, I went to live with them at Aburu around lpaja and my sister was 8 months pregnant. She had to always visit the hospital because of the everyday beatings.

One fateful night, I was home sleeping and my sister was at the hospital, Mr Odega came home and tried to rape me and I managed to run out of the house.

So many times he has beaten my sister to the point that she will have to wake up at the hospital and each time all he will say is that my family will do nothing, that we don’t even have money to make any case with him.

Most times he locks her outside overnight and most times he will embarrass her in public by calling her name, stripping her naked, accusing her of so many things.

So this year, he sent her packing with her daughter, the only child they both have, but he has refused to pay her school fees. As for my sister, she wants nothing to do with him again because the embarrassment is too much.

He sleeps with the girls working for her. Even in the house they lived, he slept with a married woman and the husband saw them and sent the wife away. I can go on and on.

I want Nigerians to help us tell this man to pay her daughters school fees that’s all. Attached is a video of when he beat my sister and sent her packing after locking her out for two nights.

