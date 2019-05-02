Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is in the news again, this time, she has taken a swipe at Comedian, Funny Bone for daring to advice her to stop attacking her estrange ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Dikeh had provided nasty details on her ex-husband in a video on Youtube with Daddy Freeze, where she alleged that her husband could not last in bed with a woman for 40 seconds as he had premature ejaculation problem.

She went on to say that her ex-husband was a Yahoo Boy and is the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s gardener.

But Funny Bone advised her to tread cautiously and he landed himself in trouble as Dikeh rained insult and abuses on him.

On her Instagram page, the controversial actress described her ex-husband as an imbecile who kept granting interviews every four days to rubbish her personality.

She described Funny Bone’s advise as stupid.

She wrote: “Ehm funnybone where was your mouth and stupid advice when this useless imbecile I married together with his fool Azuka keeps granting interviews every 4 days up until 6 days ago?

“Or is he living in a different world that this isn’t two years after? Or your mouth too heavy to drop advice then? It’s been 2 years and this is my second ever interview & I ain’t done yet!

“So save your peace for the end! my friend, just get your ignorant ass over to my Youtube page and watch! As old as you are, instead of you to call me if you need to pass a message, you ‘wan’ follow me do Instagram talk?

“Nahhhh, Bruv, I ain’t gonno take that shity, all mad, I ain’t broken. Yall gonno be mad a long time.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

