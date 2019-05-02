News of Nigerian singer and Mavin records first lady Tiwa Savage quickly spread like wildfire today after the mom of one signed an international deal that puts her under the management of Universal Music Group (UMG).

Mavin bos s- Don Jazzy issued a statement on his page, thanking the ”All Ova” crooner for being an inspiration to everyone for 7 years while she was with his record label, he also wished her well in her new journey.

Tiwa joined Mavin in 2012 and she’s leaving in a manner where fans thinks she deserves all the accolades.

Don Jazzy wrote:

Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn. #Mavin @tiwasavage

Tiwa Savage also wrote:

When I got pregnant I was nervous to tell you so I decided to tell you at the airport when we were traveling for a show. I figured you couldn’t really say much in a public place 🤣🙈 but then you told me you already knew and had already been thinking of a plan to keep my brand going while I took some time out. I was shocked because you weren’t phased by the news, you had already started making plans. I recorded the RED album while I was heavy and I would fall asleep during sessions and you and the whole team would crash in the studio right there with me till I woke up again and was ready to finish recording. There was nothing you would hear about me that ever made you mad, no outfit was too crazy, no headline was too controversial for you to handle no crazy outburst no nothing. If I said today wasn’t emotional for me I would be LYING. Please promise me that our relationship will never change. I only want to make you proud of me. Not every superhero has an S on their chest. You are my superhero DON DORO BUCCI. 7 years, 7 the number of perfection. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER. Mavin 4life #DiaFada 💪🏽🙏🏼❤️

See fans reaction below:

Tiwa Savage deserves all the accolades! — Ogundana Michael Rotimi (@MickeySunny) May 2, 2019

Damn Tiwa Savage is defintiely the first for a lot of things! First Lady of Afrobeats, First Lady of MAVIN RECORDS & now First Nigerian Female artiste to be signed under Univeral Music Group. She’s doing us proud! She’s the Beyoncé of Africa to be honest! — Peng Man 🔥 (@mjjuniormodel) May 2, 2019

One thing to learn from Tiwa Savage's global record deal. 👌 pic.twitter.com/svuQverKlg — Oluwafemi✨™ (@theoriolafemi_) May 2, 2019

Victoria kimani reaction when She finds out tiwa savage is now a global artist pic.twitter.com/Jbg2VCf3IB — Tosho MJ ⋆ (@richtosho) May 2, 2019

Happy for Tiwa Savage. Impressed with Don Jazzy👍🏽. When you leave your company or group exit professionally. Not like a born thief, burning bridges. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 2, 2019

I'm super excited for Tiwa Savage. What a smooth journey she had with Don Jazzy, The Boss.

This is how Musicians should be parting ways in the industry and not fighting and biting the very finger that fed you. pic.twitter.com/AefTbU0JZY — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) May 2, 2019

