Some clerics in Lagos on Thursday have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to improve the lives and security of Nigerians during his second term, and also enhance their welfare.

Amir of the Movement for Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA) Justice Wale Abiru, urged President Buhari to concentrate more on improving the welfare of citizens.

“The Nigerian society has a lot of problem, and I think that the President cannot resolve that in one term; there are things that need to be done.

“The issue of welfare, poverty is a big problem and we need to tackle it; poverty breeds insecurity and I hope that it can be curbed,’’ he said.

The Director of Project, Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Mr Jubri Abdullahi, urged the government to ensure that the lives and property of its citizens are protected.

“We expect a number of things from the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari on security.

“Kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, Boko Haram are on the increase, so we expect to see an elimination of these, because where there is no security there cannot be development.

“We commended him on the increase in minimum wage, we expect that it would be constant and consistent, and Nigerians will actually have a living wage,’’ he said.

The Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Olusola Ore, said that the issue of corruption should be looked into holistically without sacred cows.

“I think he should up his game in the area of security. The killings, both communal and ethnic killing, should stop. He should look holistically at the issue of corruption, it should not be selective.

“It might not be intentional, but that is how it seems; there are so many people in the ruling party that need to be probed.

“The President should look around him and make sure he is not smeared by the people around him.

Rt Rev Stephen Adegbite, Bishop of the Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja Methodist Church Nigeria, urged the Federal Government to do more in the area of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

“If the present situation is not addressed, the sense of unity and togetherness of the Nigerian people from a psychological standpoint could be under threat.

“The state of the nation, particularly the level of insecurity, is a big concern. We hope that with President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, he will do a lot better than he has done,’’ he said.

