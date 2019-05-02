Lanre Babalola

The police in Katsina has arrested suspects connected with the kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar, the district head of Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown.

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie revealed this on his twitter handle on Thursday.

”Police in Katsina State said the suspects in connection with the abduction of Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Uba, who was abducted on Tuesday evening at his residence, have been arrested,” she tweeted.

The kidnappers stormed Umar’s Daura residence at 7pm on Wednesday and sporadically shot into the air, scaring the hell out of bystanders, who scampered for safety.

Umar had just returned from the mosque where he took part in the evening prayer when the incident happened.

Umar, who is reportedly the father-in-law of the ADC to President Buhari, was sitting in front of his house with some people when the gun totting men came.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria that the kidnappers came in a Peugeot 406 saloon car.

After the gunmen left, the Daura council chairman Malam Abba Mato and hundreds of sympathizers came to Umar’s residence, to discuss the bewildering incident.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

