The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting has just commenced at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting earlier scheduled for 11:am commenced at 4:29pm when Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrived the chambers.

The delay, it was gathered, was as a result of the absence of Osinbajo who just returned from Lagos state.

The vice president is presiding over the meeting, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s private visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

Daily Trust online reports that Buhari is expected back to the country next week.

