The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday directed Mr Lamidi Mulero, the nominee for the post of Auditor-General for Local Governments, to appear before it for screening on Friday.

The Assembly made the request following the acknowledgement of Gov. Ibikunle Amosun’s letter dated April 24, which was read by the Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi, at the plenary in Abeokuta.

The speaker urged the nominee to appear before the lawmakers with 30 copies each of his curriculum vitae and relevant credentials for the screening.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also passed the Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2018, to further strengthen the third tier of government in the state for efficiency and effectiveness.

The passage of the bill titled: ‘‘A Bill For A Law to Amend The Local Government Law, 2000, “sponsored by Mr Ganiyu Oyedeji, and co-sponsored by six other members was passed during plenary.

Mr Tunde Sanusi, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, had presented the report of the committee to the whole house.

Sanusi, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by Oyedeji and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.

It was after the adoption that the amended part of the bill was later read and adopted Clause- by –Clause by the Committee of the Whole House.

The motion for the third reading of the bill was later moved by a member representing Ijebu Ode State Constituency, Olawale Alausa, and seconded by Mr Victor Fasanya.

The Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo, did the third reading of the bill.

Responding, the Speaker directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Gov. Amosun, for his assent.

