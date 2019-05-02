The Nigerian Tourism Development Corperation (NTDC) on Wednesday bagged Best Tourism Marketing Agency of the year 2019 at the Gala/Award Night of Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo.

The event was organised by the Institute of Tourism Professionals (IPT) in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Information and Culture, Transport, Aviation and other relevant stakeholders in the Tourism and Transportation sector.

Receiving the prestigious award, the Director-General of NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker represented by Mrs funebi Umoudak, Legal Adviser of the agency, said the agency was worthy of the award considering its contributions to the sector.

Coker said that the agency would continue to use digital platforms to propel the sector to meeting with global best practices.

The NTDC boss said the the agency would promote Nigerian music, cuisines, fashion and culture to other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sidelines of the event, Umoudak said the award meant a lot to the NTDC.

“This means that Nigerians are now recognising what NTDC is doing. It means that our work is not in vain. It means our marketing and promotion of tourism is going to the grassroots.

“The sector should expect better innovation from NTDC. We believe that there will be better funding for the agency.

“We are trying to get a new law that will reposition the sector for effective service delivery; we are also partnering with the private sector and state governments to get to the grassroots to promote tourism.

“We are partnering with Kano, Edo, Cross River and others to promote tourism sites and cultural festivals.

“Moribund festival like the Argungu festival was not being observed for security reasons, but as government fight insecurity in the country, Argungu and other moribund festivals will come back better,’’ she said.

Eko Hotel and Suites bagged `Outstanding Hospitality Signature for the year’ award, ABC Motors was awarded `Leading Road Tourism Transportation of the year.

The National Association for Nigerian Travel Agency (NANTA) was awarded Best Organised Private Sector Business Membership Organisation for Travel and Tourism,

