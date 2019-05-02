Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has commiserated with the family of late Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, former Governor of the state, over the death of their daughter, Ms Fatima Kure.

Bell in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Ndace, in Minna on Thursday, expressed shock over the sudden demise of Ms Kure.

He prayed Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, reward her with Jannatul Firdausi and grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the governor has sent a delegation to attend the burial ceremony of the deceased at the National Mosque in Abuja.

The daughter of the former governor died in Abuja during a brief illness.

