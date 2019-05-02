There was horror at Cuba Shopping Centre in Battlefields, Kadoma, Zimbabwe after a man was allegedly struck on the forehead with a brick following an altercation over a dog.

Patrick Fambisa, Julias Baro and Simbarashe Baro allegedly assaulted Honest Mapute of No.3 Village 10, Cuba Battlefields, after he had confronted the trio for shooting his dog with a catapult at the shopping centre.

Mashonaland West Police Provincial spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the incident.

Insp Mabgweazara said on April 27, Mapute was drinking beer at a shop at Cuba Business Centre in the company of his dog which was lying beside him. Fambisa then went on to hit it with a catapult shot.

According to iharare.com, Mapute reportedly confronted Fambisa, leading to a heated argument which turned violent and Fambisa hit Mapute on the forehead with a brick.

The Baro brothers reportedly joined in the assault but fled the scene when Mapute fell unconscious.

Mapute was then rushed to a local clinic where he was immediately transferred to Kadoma District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police arrested Fambisa over Mapute’s death, but Julius and Simbarashe are still at large.

Insp Mabgweazara stated that police had launched a manhunt for the two suspects and appealed for information on the whereabouts of the two men.

“We are appealing to people who might have information on the whereabouts of these two men to assist us so that we can arrest them for the crime,” he said.

He also urged people to solve disputes amicably without resorting to violence.to respect the sanctity of human life and always try to

“People should and must always know that violence is not a solution to problems,” he said. “It’s better for someone to walk away and avoid committing a crime or find a person who can help solve the issue without taking sides.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

