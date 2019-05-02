The Kano State Government said it spent not less than 500 million naira between 2016-2018 in its efforts to fight malaria in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabir Getso, made this known on Thursday at a press conference in Kano to commemorate the World Malaria Day 2019.

He said the amount was expended on the provision of free drugs, mosquito treated nets for pregnant women and other needs.

“It is worthy to note that between the period of 2016-2018, the government under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has provided the underlisted items worth over N500 million to combat malaria in the state.

“Within the same amount, testing kits were also purchased and distributed to health facilities in the 44 local government areas of the state.

“These items include free anti-malaria drugs to various healthcare facilities, malaria diagnostic test kits, free malaria prevention drugs to pregnant women, microscopes and long insecticidal mosquito treated nets,” he said.

Getso further stressed that the Ganduje administration in Kano had given priority to the provision of quality health care to women and children in particular.

Getso also explained that the administration had provided free immunisation services for children of all ages.

He said, “Immunisation remains high on our agenda in Kano and many families can testify that it has remained the most cost effective amongst the life-saving interventions in the state.”

The Kano State Ministry of Health simultaneously commemorated the World Malaria Day and The African Vaccination Week on Thursday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

