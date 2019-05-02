By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the state Governor-Elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde is already being haunted by his electoral promises u-turn.

The party said that it is too early for Makinde to renege on his electoral promises, admonishing him to focus on the art of governance and work towards fulfilling his electoral promises.

The Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, while reacting to the statement credited to the governor-elect spokesman, Mr. Dotun Oyelade warning APC not to twist the interview of Makinde in Abuja on the N30, 000 minimum wage implementation, noted that the governor-elect and his handlers were just trying to stave off criticism on his unpreparedness to govern Oyo State.

Dr Olatunde said, “Makinde said during his electoral campaign that Oyo workers deserved more than N30, 000 as minimum wage. Now, he was quoted by the media in Abuja that he can’t pay the N30, 000 minimum wage. We (APC) decided not to comment on Makinde’s electoral promise u-turn because we want electorates and the people of Oyo State to judge him while the party would not hesitate to provide the necessary constructive criticisms when the need arises”.

He said Makinde and Oyelade must have been hallucinating seeing the comment of APC on his electoral promise u-turn, urging that Makinde should be ready to face governance from May 29 instead of still acting like opposition.

Dr Olatunde said, “The people of Oyo State deserve the best and we hope Makinde’s PDP will try not to disappoint which is doubtful. It is too early for Makinde to be reprimanding others for his mistakes. APC was not the media that reported what Makinde said in Abuja. We expected Makinde to rather clear the air on his statement instead of blame shifting. We wish him the best in his endeavors but with a caution that it is too early to renege on his electoral promises.

“We want to urge him to tread softly on the issue of Hajj Operations. He should by now know that Pilgrimage is structured with timing for all participating pilgrims throughout the world. It is not just about Oyo State pilgrims. We appeal to him to stop displaying his naivety about governance and remind him that not everything especially pilgrimage is politicized”.

