The Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, LASPARK, has declared its determination to enforce the law against recalcitrant corporate organisations and property owners who have refused to comply with the State’s provision on beautification of setbacks.

The assertion, which was contained in an official statement issued by the General Manager of the Agency, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, stated that it has become imperative to ensure total compliance with the State’s Greening Law in order to appreciate the value of our environment.

“According to Section 19 of the Law establishing LASPARK, all tenement owners and occupiers shall landscape and beautify the perimeter areas of their properties, the neglect, failure and refusal of which shall warrant the penalty of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250, 000.00) or such sums as the State shall incur in doing same on behalf of the tenement, or six (6) months imprisonment or other noncustodial sentence”, she emphasised.

Adebiyi-Abiola averred that the Agency’s resolve was to curtail the pronounced negligence of the greening requirement by private establishments and other property owners across the State which, according to her, is frustrating government’s efforts to ward off the negative effects of climate change.

While noting that owners of commercial property with setbacks will be vigorously compelled to comply, Adebiyi-Abiola enjoined owners of petrol stations to adhere strictly to the approval granted by the Ministry of Physical Planning which stipulates that 20% of their property be reserved for greening.

“We have noted with dismay the attitude of owners of Petrol Stations especially the new entrants who have made it a habit to concretise their entire floor while neglecting the provision of the law which specifically states that a certain percentage of their space must be reserved for greening”, she reiterated.

The General Manager stressed that LASPARK is more determined than ever to prosecute owners of these petrol stations and other commercial property according to the Law unless they show a desire to abide by the State’s provision.

She said LASPARK will soon commence locking up commercial premises for non-compliance and urged owners of residential apartments to comply with the directive to avoid enforcement action.

The GM maintained that the State Government had embarked on public education, enlightenment and advocacy to ensure that business enterprises and Lagosians appreciate the provision of the law.

She, therefore, implored interested companies to contact the Agency for guidance towards beautifying setbacks and other areas within their environment, submitting that nothing will be left undone to salvage the environment and make Lagos greener and healthier to live in.

