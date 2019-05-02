In furtherance of government efforts of promoting the economic growth of the state and Nigeria as a whole through the development of technical and vocational skills, the five Technical Colleges of the Lagos State Government on Thursday graduated a total of 1, 608 in various fields of technical and vocational studies.

The figure includes; 952 in Engineering Trades, 302 in Construction Trades, 303 in Miscellaneous Trades, 21 in Business Trades, while 30 others will be awarded the Federal Craft Training Certificate, National Technical Certificate and National Business Certificate

While commending the graduands for their patience and desire for technical education, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule urged the graduands to use their newly acquired skills to contribute their quota to the technological and economic development of the country.

Adebule expressed optimism that the growing rate of enrollment for technical and vocational skills in the state would meet the state’s technological and vocational needs in boosting the economy of the country.

She charged the new graduates to make effective use of their training by creating jobs, inventing and producing new products and services that will satisfy the demands of the open markets and be globally competitive..

‘’You have been trained and fully equipped with adequate employ-ability skills, exposed to modern equipment and tools not only to seek paid employment but to also be self-employed, create jobs, invent and produce new products and services that will satisfy the demands of the open markets and possibly the entire world,” she advised.

While stressing the need for the diversification of the nation’s economy, the deputy governor challenged the new entrepreneurs to take the nation to the league of producer nations by exploring the markets and break new grounds with new ideas and innovations through their newly acquired technical skills.

“Look around you to see where there is a gap to fill, a monopoly to break and ultimately break new grounds, invent simple machines and tools that are efficient, effective and capable of reducing waste in materials and man-hour, this opportunity if well utilized will definitely take our country to the next level of technological development’’ Adebule stated

While commending the state’s Technical and Vocational Board (LASVEB) for effectively regulating technical and vocational education in the state, the deputy governor stated that the effort of the board had made Lagos state technical education, a model for the whole country .

She added that the development of the Unified Schemes of work for all trades by the Board had made the conduct of Unified /Certification examinations seamlessly possible

Adebule further disclosed that the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the establishment of additional three new Technical Colleges in Ibeju Lekki, Badagry and Alimosho in response to the growing students enrollment and the need to encourage technical vocation among the youths.

In her lecture, guest lecturer and former Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Government on Technical And Vocational Education (TVE) Dr. Moromoke Nimota Raji urged the graduands to use their acquired skills and vocational training to contribute to the growth of the economy.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Board, Mrs Omolara Erogbogbo (LASVEB) noted that the provision of technical and vocational education in the state has helped to curb crimes and restiveness among youths, adding that the state government was doing its best to assist graduates of its technical colleges.

