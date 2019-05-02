A member of the House of Representatives and Aspirant of Speakership position, Rep. Yusuf Yakub (APC-Adamawa), has urged Nigerian workers to keep faith alive and recommit themselves to the ideals of service.

Yakub made the call in a statement signed by him on Wednesday in Abuja, while felicitating with all Nigerian workers on the occasion of the celebration of the Workers’ Day for the year 2019.

“On behalf of myself, my family and the good people of Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, may I felicitate with all Nigerian workers on this occasion of the celebration of the Workers’ Day for the year 2019.

“There is no doubt, whatsoever, that the Nigerian worker has over the past years kept faith in his work and in the service of our fatherland.

“Sometimes, amidst salaries and wages that are often not commensurate with his daily toils.

“He has also continued to receive take-home pay that hardly takes him home at the end of the day.

“An occasion like today provides us with a rare opportunity to salute the commitment, resilience and perseverance of the Nigerian worker.

“knowing that, in spite of his meagre income in the face of skyrocketing food prices, tuition and rent, he has continued to nudge on in life in the hope of better days.

“I join all men and women of goodwill to congratulate our workers on this day’s celebration and to inform that, for us as a country, there are strong signs of better days ahead for the Nigerian worker,” the lawmaker said.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the National Minimum Wage, which he said would ensure better earnings for workers across board.

