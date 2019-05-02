A fleet of 150 gunmen on motorcycles rode into two villages in Katsina State, murdering at least 15 people, stealing cattle and torching houses, Police said on Thursday.

AFP reports that the gang attacked two villages — Gobirawa and Sha Ka Wuce — in Katsina State late on Tuesday night, raiding the villages for hours into Wednesday morning.

“Police patrol teams were dispatched to the scene,” Katsina Police spokesman, Gambo Isa, said.

It may be recalled that Katsina has suffered from a string of violent attacks in recent months.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from Katsina State, last month ordered security chiefs to put an end to the kidnappings and attacks.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

