Christian and Muslim leaders in Gombe have called for tolerance and peace between adherents of the two religions.

Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atul Nasral Islam (JNI) made the call in Gombe on Thursday while fielding questions from journalists shortly after a meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

The two religious bodies said no society could progress where religious crises thrive.

Rev. Chris Godobe, Vice Chairman, CAN said the meeting would no doubt enhance tolerance and harmonious relationship between people of different faiths and ethnic groups.

”Adherents of both religions must learn to tolerate each other as they live together.

“As a church, we are committed to building a community in peace as well as respect each other’s faith,” he said.

Godobe said that CAN, as a religious organisation, would do everything possible to ensure sustainable peace in the state and country at large.

Speaking on behalf of JNI, Khadi Usman Baba-Liman said Islam preaches peace, not violence; it promotes harmony among people of different religions.

According to him, both religions believe that the tragic incident which happened during Easter was not organised or premeditated.

Also speaking, Alhaji Sagir Babawuro, the Commissioner, Inter-Religious Affairs, said the aim of the meeting was to discuss the current security threats in the state as well as find a lasting solution.

The state government imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am until peace is restored in the state.

Also in attendance at the security meeting were the Commissioner of Police, Commandant NSCDC and representatives of religious groups in the state.

