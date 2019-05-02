Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that shareholders voted to elect all of the company’s directors and that more than 90 percent of votes favored its executive pay packages.

A single shareholder proposal, which would have permitted investors an additional means to take action, was opposed by the board and failed, receiving less than 40 percent of votes, according to a preliminary tallies.

The votes were taken at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting at its offices in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday.

Reuters

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

