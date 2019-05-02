Adesina Michael

Former Ekiti state governor, Segun Oni, has been suspended indefinitely by the All Progressives Congress.

Oni’s suspension was revealed in a letter issued on Wednesday and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Ifaki Ward II, Shina Akinloye.

According to the letter, Mr Segun Oni was suspended over an alleged anti- party activities, which he failed to defend as he refused to honour the invitation of the party.

The letter read: ”Subject to Article 21 Subsections I, II and X of the APC constitution 2014 as amended.

”We the undersigned executive members of the APC hereby suspend you indefinitely from our great party, based on your refusal to honour our invitation for investigation and fact finding into the allegation of anti-party activities leveled against your person by the members of our party.

“We are by the copy of this letter informing both the local government and state working committee of the party for necessary information and action”.

It could be recalled that the war between the former governor and APC started last year when Oni sued Governor Kayode Fayemi after the May 26, 2018, APC governorship primary.

