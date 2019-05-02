By Fatima Binta Muktar

As part of activities to commemorate the world Press Freedom Day, Professor Jennifer Thomas, a former CNN producer and current Assistant Professor of Department of Media, Journalism and Film at Howard University in Washington, DC will host the Day in collaboration with the United States Consulate General.

The day will feature a one-day seminar for media practitioners.

Thomas’ exploits in the media industry has won her multiple awards. From the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for her contribution, to the network’s September 11 coverage and the Peabody Award for her contribution to CNN’s coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

Thomas is expected to deliver the keynote speech tagged: “Are we Really Free? How the Media Landscape Impacts the Mission of Today’s Journalist.”

Thomas will, engage with the local media, and interact with journalism faculty and students, to mark the world Press Freedom Day, at a time when journalism is under threat.

The seminar will hold On Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Pan-Atlantic University Main Campus, Lagos.

In his reaction, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Russell Brooks said, “We are extremely pleased that Professor

Thomas will join us to mark this important occasion and share her insights with Nigerian colleagues.

He added, “The United States considers a free press to be a foundation of democratic governance. We believe a free press must be fostered to keep citizens properly informed and actively engaged in the issues that affect them in order to hold government and other institutions accountable to the public”.

