The Ebonyi government says it has concluded arrangement to empower 200 young professionals who are indigenes of the state under its Stimulus Development Project (SSDP).

Mr Uchenna Orji, the Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, disclosed this in Abakaliki on Thursday while briefing newsmen.

He said the programme was designed to empower professionals, entrepreneurs and retirees at all levels in the state.

According to him, the project will be implemented in partnership with Park Hill Consult, adding that it will enhance the human capital index of the state and make the successful trainees economically self-reliant.

He said the programme was part of initiatives and policies of the state government, geared toward improving the living standards of Ebonyi people.

The commissioner explained that the consultant would be saddled with the responsibility of identifying Ebonyi people in fields of Engineering, Technology, Medicine, Teachers in Science, English language and ICT.

He added that business persons and professionals, as well as retirees with business acumen that were interested in the programme, would also be chosen.

“Interested applicants are meant to apply through a comprehensive online application mechanism.

“Websites, twitters, instagrams, facebook and other social media channels will be made available to Ebonyi citizens all over the world, including non-indigenes living in the state, provided that such applicants have or are willing to have their business locations in Ebonyi.

“Those in entrepreneurship as well as in professional services will be trained in the area of business management and marketing strategies, professional enhancement, ICT and preparation of bankable proposal as soon as they are shortlisted.

“The Consultant will source funds for the successful participants, while Ebonyi government will provide the enabling environment, security and guarantee for such funds.

“This is the first of its kind in human capital development initiative that will benefit the entire state,” Orji said.

Chief Uzoma Onyekwere, project consultant, explained that Park and Hill Consult would provide the required framework for the actualisation of the empowerment scheme.

Onyekwere said the trainees were expected to produce viable business proposals and initiatives that would help them to become self-sufficient.

