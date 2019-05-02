By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Saudi Arabia government has set free another Nigerian, Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar over alleged drug trafficking.

This is coming two day after the Saudi government sets free Zainab Habib Aliyu, in whose luggage was found Tramadol planted by drug cartel.

Abubakar was arrested just like Aliyu as drugs were planted in his luggage without his knowledge.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad disclosed this on his twitter handle on Monday.

He said Abubakar was released to the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KSA.

“Saudi Authorities releases Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar to the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah, KSA. He was arrested over alleged drug trafficking, the same offence as Zainab Habib Aliyu, who was also released recently,” Ahmad said.

