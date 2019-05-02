Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Aubrey Drake Graham popular as Drake has taken home the highest number of awards during the just concluded Billboard awards.

2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1. With Kelly Clarkson hosting and Cardi B leading the nominees with 21 nominations in 18 categories. A massive night it was for many A-listers. But for Drake, it was history-making: The ”God’s Plan” head honcho became the most-awarded artist in BBMAs history, nabbing 12 awards to bring his all-time total up to 27.

Here is the complete winners list of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:

Cardi B

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist:

Bazzi

Juice WRLD — WINNER

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande — WINNER

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:

Drake — WINNER

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:

Cardi B

Ariana Grande — WINNER

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS — WINNER

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Cardi B

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

BTS — WINNER

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai — WINNER

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

The Weeknd — WINNER

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:

H.E.R.

Ella Mai — WINNER

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z — WINNER

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

Cardi B

Drake — WINNER

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake — WINNER

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B — WINNER

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z — WINNER

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs — WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs — WINNER

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood — WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney — WINNER

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John — WINNER

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna — WINNER

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers — WINNER

Top Christian Artist:

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle — WINNER

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER

Marvin Sapp

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion” — WINNER

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack:

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman” — WINNER

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

H.E.R. “H.E.R.”

Khalid “American Teen”

The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTentacion “17” — WINNER

Top Rap Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion” — WINNER

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You” — WINNER

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Top Rock Album:

Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons “Origins”

Mumford & Sons “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked” — WINNER

Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”

J Balvin “Vibras”

Maluma “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna “Aura” — WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy” — WINNER

Top Christian Album:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child” — WINNER

For King & Country “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place” — WINNER

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — WINNER

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE” — WINNER

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Drake “In My Feelings” — WINNER

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — WINNER

Top Radio Song:

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — WINNER

Post Malone “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — WINNER

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song:

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” — WINNER

Ella Mai “Trip”

Khalid “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It” — WINNER

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Dan + Shay “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be” — WINNER

Top Rock Song:

Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons “Natural”

Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband “broken”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” — WINNER

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”

Daddy Yankee “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote” — WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle” — WINNER

Top Christian Song:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “You Say” — WINNER

For King & Country “joy.”

Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It” — WINNER

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

