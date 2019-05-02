The Delta House of Assembly on Thursday passed the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency Amendment Bill, 2019.

The bill which was passed during the plenary in Asaba seeks to reduce the tenure of the Director General of the agency from a single term of five years to a single term of four years.

The passage followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, for the second and third readings of the bill.

The motion which was seconded by Ms Angela Nwaka (PDP-Aniocha South) was unanimously adopted through a voice vote.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency 2019 has passed through the first reading.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the majority leader, which was seconded by Mr Efe Ofobruku, representing Uvwie Constituency.

