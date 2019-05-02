Two sales persons Olanike Lawal and Risikat Mayegun, were on Thursday arraigned in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N7.1 million from their employer.

Lawal, 26 and Mayegun, 45, appeared on two-count charges each of conspiracy and dishonest conversion.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo said that the duo had committed the offences between January and April this year, at Happy Place International Shop, No. 14, Ogba Road, Moshalashi, Agege.

Adebayo alleged that the defendants had converted N7.1 million, belonging to Mrs Abiola Kazeem, their employer, into personal use.

He said the offences contravened sections 280 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that the Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O.Olatunji, admitted the defendants into bail of the sum of N1 million with two sureties each in like sum.

Olatunji adjourned the case until June 13, for further mention.

